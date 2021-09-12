Nigeria: Appeal Court Order As Game Changer in FIRS, States' Tax War

[This Day] Last Friday's order of the Court of Appeal on Rivers and Lagos State governments to stay action on their bids to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) pending the resolution of the legal dispute on the matter is bound to slow down agitation by state governments to take charge of VAT matters in their domains, but whether the judicial intervention is capable of tackling the restiveness over the prevailing flawed revenue sharing formula is a different ball game, writes Festus Akanbi