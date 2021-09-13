Nigeria: BBNaija - Jackie B, JayPaul Evicted
[Premium Times] PREMIUM TIMES earlier predicted that both housemates who were nominated alongside Queen, Saga, Whitemoney and Liquorose would be evicted.Full Article
[Leadership] JayPaul and Jackie B have become the latest housemates to be evicted from the 'Shine Ya Eye' edition of the BBNaija..
[Vanguard] The first housemate to be evicted from Biggie's House is Jaypaul. The handsome BBNaija housemate Jaypaul , is a musician..