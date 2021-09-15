Nigeria: Six Nigerians Named in UAE List of Terrorism Sponsors
Published
[This Day] Six Nigerians have been named by the United Arab Emirates as financiers of terrorism including Boko Haram and other criminal activities.Full Article
Published
[This Day] Six Nigerians have been named by the United Arab Emirates as financiers of terrorism including Boko Haram and other criminal activities.Full Article
[Premium Times] Six Nigerians are six among individuals whom the UAE recently suspected to be terrorist financiers.