Ethiopia: U.S. Strongly Condemns Ethiopia's Plans to Expel UN Officials

[State Department] The United States strongly condemns the Government of Ethiopia's stated plans to expel seven United Nations officials and calls for an immediate reversal of this decision. The officials to be expelled from the country include the head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), whose work is critical to the ongoing humanitarian relief effort. This announcement comes just days after OCHA Chief Martin Griffiths