Africa: Internet Boost for Continent as Google Announces U.S.$ 1 Billion Investment
[allAfrica] Cape Town -- Google has announced plans to invest U.S.$1 billion over five years to support Africa's digital transformation. The tech giant said that the investment will focus on enabling fast, affordable internet access for more Africans, building helpful products, supporting entrepreneurship and small business, and helping non-profit organizations to improve lives across the continent.Full Article