Nigeria: Celebrating Womanhood - a #GivingBirthInNigeria Storytelling Event

[Nigeria Health Watch] On a relaxing Friday evening at the beautiful Thought Pyramid Art Gallery in Abuja, the Celebrating Womanhood Art Gala brought together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to expand knowledge and action about key gender and maternal health issues. This multidisciplinary group of people positioned uniquely within and outside the health space engaged in constructive discussion with the aim of disseminating messages about the different roles that women play in society as caregivers, mothers, professionals,