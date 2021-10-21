Africa: Can Africa Exploit its Energy Reserves and Be Part of the Solution to Climate Crisis?

[allAfrica] New York -- In the lead-up to the 26th global conference on climate next week in Glasgow, Scotland, nations, scientists and climate activists have begun to discuss the role of low-income countries in reducing fossil fuel emissions. Many regard the meeting, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, as the last chance to forge policies to rescue the earth from catastrophic global warming.The evidence of a climate crisis is evident already in extreme weather events such as floods and droughts. Africa is among the most-