Sudan: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On Sudan
Published
[Radio Dabanga] New York -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the developing situation in Sudan, and to consider a joint response. The representatives of the United Kingdom, Norway, and Estonia largely concurred in condemning the power takeover as a 'coup', however the Russian representative stopped short of agreeing to the term. All delegates agreed that the violence in Sudan must end.Full Article