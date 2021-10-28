Africa: Calls for International Investment to Solve Inequities in Global Access to Covid-19 Vaccines, Tests and Treatments

[WHO] Geneva -- New ACT-Accelerator strategic plan sets out urgent actions to address crucial gaps in access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines and personal protective equipment in low- and middle-income countries, using the latest epidemiological, supply and market information. Delivering this plan is crucial to reaching globally agreed targets for COVID-19 tools, to help prevent at least 5 million potential additional deaths, save the global economy more than US$5.3 trillion, and accelerate the end of the pandemic