Ethiopia: Decades of Progress Gone in One Year - Tigray's Healthcare System Has Been Destroyed
[The Conversation Africa] The war in Ethiopia's Tigray region broke out on 4 November 2020. A survey done in parts of Tigray and investigative reports by human rights bodies Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch show that thousands of civilians have been killed. The US and European Union have warned that more than 2.1 million internally displaced people and over 70,000 refugees are facing a humanitarian crisis.