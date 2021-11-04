South Africa: A Hitman's Confessions Expose Brutality of White Supremacists Who Served Apartheid

[The Conversation Africa] A raft of confessions have been published in the past three decades chronicling the stories of white men in uniform who plied their trade as apartheid heavies and enforcers. The brutality they dispensed - killings, assassinations, torture, beatings - also came to light in two commissions: the Goldstone Commission, which exposed the a dirty tricks campaign of the apartheid-era South African Defence Force to forment violence in black townships in the 1990s; and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC),