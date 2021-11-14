Mauritius: World Diabetes Day 2021 - Launching of Activities At Mont Roches Social Welfare Centre
Published
[Government of Mauritius] In the context of World Diabetes Day 2021, commemorated annually on 14 November, the Ministry of Health and Wellness launched a series of activities, this morning, at Mont Roches Social Welfare Centre in Beau Bassin, with the objectives of sensitising the population on diabetes as a major health issue having a significant economic and social burden on individuals, families and the society at large.Full Article