Sudan: Death Toll in Sudan Protests Rises to Eight As Girl (13) Shot in Head

[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum / Kassala -- The "excessive and unjustified violence" used by Sudan's security forces to suppress Saturday's Marches of the Millions in Khartoum has been widely condemned. The number of victims has risen to at least eight, as 13-year-old Remaz Hatem El Ata died after being shot in the head in front of her home on Saturday. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors cay that there were at least 212 injuries during Saturday's marches, of whom more than 100 received bullet wounds. At least 11 of them are still in critical con