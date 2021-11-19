Burundi: 'Changed Circumstances' - U.S. Ends Sanctions, Visa Restrictions
Published
[State Department] The President today revoked an Executive Order, thereby terminating the Burundi sanctions program and related visa restrictions. As a result, the sanctions and visa restrictions imposed on the eleven individuals designated under this program have been lifted. This decision reflects the changed circumstances in Burundi and President Ndayishimiye's pursuit of reforms across multiple sectors over the past year.Full Article