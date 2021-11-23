Ghana: Atom Bank Introduces Four-Day Working Week Without Cutting Pay
Published
[Ghanaian Times] The online bank Atom Bank has introduced a four-day work week for its 430 staff without cutting their pay.Full Article
Published
[Ghanaian Times] The online bank Atom Bank has introduced a four-day work week for its 430 staff without cutting their pay.Full Article
App-based lender Atom bank says it has introduced a four-day week for all of its employees - without cutting their pay.
Atom Bank has cut its staff's hours by 10% without reducing their pay in a bid to improve wellbeing.
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Atom Bank has cut its staff's hours by 10% without reducing their pay in a bid to improve..