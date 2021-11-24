Ethiopia: Addis Ababa City Administration Assures Diplomatic Community of City's Stability

[Addis Standard] Addis Ababa -- The Addis Abeba city administration today briefed Ambassadors of African, Asian and Pacific countries based in the city and members of the diplomatic community on the current national state of affairs. The head of Addis Abeba peace and security bureau Kenea Yadeta (PhD) said, "Addis Abeba and its environs are in a state of reliable peace," further accusing Western media he didn't mention by name of spreading terror through propaganda. He assured the diplomatic community of the stability of the capital by s