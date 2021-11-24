Sudan: Junta Releases Select Detainees, But Many Still Imprisoned

[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum -- The military junta in Sudan has released several high-profile detainees, however lawyers in Khartoum report that several ministers, politicians, and activists are still imprisoned. Omar El Degeir, head of the Sudanese Congress Party, Ali El Sanhouri, head of the Baath party, former rebel leader and political advisor to the prime minister Yasir Arman, and Siddig El Mahdi, a leading member of the National Umma Party, were released yesterday.