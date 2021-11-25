Ethiopia: Alarming Military Confrontation May Outpace 'Nascent Progress' of a Negotiated Process: U.S. Envoy

[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba -- In a statement he gave upon his return to the US following his latest visit to Ethiopia, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman said there was "some nascent progress in trying to get the parties to move from a military confrontation to a negotiating process, but what concerns us is that this fragile progress risks being outpaced by the alarming developments on the ground that threaten Ethiopia's overall stability and unity."