South Africa: New Book On South Africa's History Puts Black People At the Centre, for a Change
Published
[The Conversation Africa] Thula Simpson's new book, History of South Africa from 1902 to the Present, is an event-packed narrative history. It is reminiscent of the style of Eric Walker's History of Southern Africa eight decades ago - a very influential book, prescribed for many university history classes - except this time black South Africans are central to the story, not confined to its margins.Full Article