Nigeria: Idris Guda - How 'African Time' Landed Us in Trouble With Legendary Roberto Carlos

[Daily Trust] The captain of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Wikki Tourists, Mohammed Idris Guda, has revealed how Brazilian legend, Roberto Carlos walked into their dressing room during the Budweiser All Stars Game in Lagos and slammed them for failing to keep to time. In this interview with Trust Sports, the NPFL star spoke on what he gained by sharing the same pitch with legendary Robert Carlos and John Terry in the exhibition match in Lagos, his team's preparation for the 2021/2022 season and why