Namibia: The Ministry of Health and Social Services in Namibia Held Its Health Sector Performance Review
[WHO-AFRO] The Ministry of Health and Social Services in Namibia in collaboration with its development partners led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is conducting a Health Sector performance review that will cover the period 2009 to date. Building on the last review in 2008, the overall objective of this review is to assess progress in attainment of targets, implementation of strategies and document contextual factors impacting performance of the health system.Full Article