Africa: Omicron Covid-19 - Nigeria Stands With South Africa, Warns West Against Discrimination

allAfrica.com

Published

[This Day] Nigeria yesterday expressed solidarity with South Africa as it struggled with some of the difficulties posed by a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, discovered in the country. The Nigerian government warned Western countries against discrimination against South Africa following travel restrictions imposed on Southern African countries in the aftermath of the new virus discovery.

