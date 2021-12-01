West Africa: Equatorial Guinea Deports Cameroonian Citizens Citing Security Concerns
[VOA] Yaounde -- Equatorial Guinea has begun deporting thousands of Cameroonians who were residing in the country illegally, citing national security concerns. Authorities in the capital Malabo said the Cameroonians fled conflict in western Cameroon, where government troops have been fighting anglophone separatists. Hundreds of those already deported are trying to return to Equatorial Guinea to gather their belongings.Full Article