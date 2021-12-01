South Africa: Close to 4 400 New Covid-19 Cases Detected
Published
[SAnews.gov.za] South Africa recorded 4 373 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 3 143 were reported in Gauteng alone.Full Article
Published
[SAnews.gov.za] South Africa recorded 4 373 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 3 143 were reported in Gauteng alone.Full Article
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..
JOHANNESBURG — Researchers in South Africa are tracking the rise of omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern, within the..