South Africa: We Should Make It Much Easier for People to Start and Stay On HIV Treatment
[spotlight] For some years now, our top-line conclusions when looking at South Africa's HIV statistics have been reasonably consistent. We are doing well at testing people, and if people who are living with HIV start and stay on treatment, they mostly stay healthy and the virus is suppressed to undetectable levels in their bodies. The problem is that many people who test positive either never start treatment or start but then stop.Full Article