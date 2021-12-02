Ethiopia: Underinvestment, Greed, Lack of Oversight - Scandal of Facebook's Role in Ethiopia's Conflict

[African Arguments] It is not news that Facebook - now Meta - can and does spread disinformation and hate speech, exacerbating division, discord and violence, and that extreme content is not a glitch, but rather integral to its algorithm-driven engagement and profit model. Examples from around the world are numerous. Neither is it new information that this dynamic is currently taking place in Ethiopia: civil society groups in the region have been urgently highlighting the issue since long before October 2021, when whistle blo