Africa: The Forgotten Men and Women of France's Colourful, Multicultural History
[RFI] Most of the people considered famous for making a mark on France's long, illustrious history were white men. But what about the women and men of colour, people hailing from immigrant families and the colonies? The Portraits de France exhibition at the Musée de l'Homme in Paris attempts to rectify this with a panorama of the "others", some of the forgotten heroes who helped make France what it is today.