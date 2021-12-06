South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Delivers Keynote Address At Commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day, 09 Dec
[Govt of SA] The Public Service Commission in partnership with the United Nations in South Africa (represented by the Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Development Programme), and the University of South Africa will virtually commemorate the 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday, 09 December 2021 under the theme: "Your right, your role: Say no to corruption".Full Article