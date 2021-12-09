Africa: The Best African Films of 2021

[African Arguments] After the shutdowns of the last year, 2021 saw movies make a comeback. Productions picked up once again in several countries. Theatres sprung back to life as did physical festivals. Streaming platforms, big and small, worked overtime to fill up the vacuum and continued to license and commission films, turning what could have been a dismal year into a fruitful one. The result was a diverse spread of titles that provided entertainment sure enough but also spoke to what it means to be African in these times.