South Africa: De Klerk Was Brave but Legacy Contested - Ramaphosa

[South Africa] Programme Director and Minister in the Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele, Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture representing the Western Cape Government, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Mr Dave Steward, Mrs Elita de Klerk and members of the De Klerk family, Leadership of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Leaders of political parties and formations, I wish to recognise Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in absentia, who is unable to attend having received a positive COVID-19 test. We wish him good health during hi