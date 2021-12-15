Africa: Loss and Grief in the Covid Pandemic - More Than Counting Losses and Moving On
[The Conversation Africa] Over the past two years, the world's news channels started to include COVID-19 statistics almost like the daily weather bulletin. Words like "daily rise in COVID-19 infections and COVID-19 related deaths" continuously run as subtitles on television screens. When a new variant of the virus is detected, scientists will be interviewed, new travel restrictions or pandemic regulations will be announced, and the world will just carry on.Full Article