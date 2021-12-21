South Africa: Wild Coast Interdict Appeal Filed Against First Shell Judgment

[Greenpeace] Yesterday, the four environmental and human rights organisations who filed a first urgent interim-interim interdict against Shell to prevent the fossil fuel company from commencing seismic blasting along South Africa's Wild Coast filed an application for leave to appeal the judgement made against them on 3 December 2021. The applicants seek to appeal the judgement, which found that there was no reasonable apprehension that Shell's seismic blasting would cause irreparable harm.