South Africa: Life Harder for Farmers, Livestock as Drought Ravages Karoo

[Daily Maverick] The farmers in the Eastern Cape's Karoo are given to thousand-yard stares. Moments where they recall the good years, before the current drought. Not easy years in themselves, as is the norm in the Karoo. Or they wonder when the drought will break (sometimes whether it will break at all). And when it does, will it be with a flood, as often happens. Or, how they are going to cope when coming this far has taken such a heavy toll, especially on those who have given up or in a few tragic cases, taken their own