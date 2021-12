[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum / El Obeid / Wad Madani -- The Darfur Bar Association reports that it has received 30 complaints of sexual harassment, including 16 complaints of rape, allegedly perpetrated by security forces in Khartoum during the suppression of the Marches of the Millions in Sudan on Saturday, December 25. Three complaints of rape were laid by young men, and 13 confirmed cases by women.