South Africa: State Capture Report Chronicles Extent of Corruption But Will Action Follow?
[The Conversation Africa] No self-respecting theatre critic would dream of reviewing a three-Act play during the interval at the end of the first Act. But that is what one is compelled to do after South Africa's State Capture Commission released Part 1 of its inquiry report. This is more so because those implicated by its findings will be doing all they can to undermine the credibility of its reports.Full Article