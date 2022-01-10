Sierra Leone: Former Special Court Guard Tells War Crimes Court Massaquoi Escape Possible

[FrontPageAfrica] After nearly a year of hearings, including five months in Liberia and Sierra Leone, the ground-breaking trial of Gibril Massaquoi, a Sierra Leonean rebel charged with committing war crimes in Liberia, looks set to end this month. From there the fate of the 51-year-old former commander of the Revolutionary United Front will be in the hands of four judges of the District Court of Tampere, Finland's second largest city.