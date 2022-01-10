Afcon 2021: Senegal v Zimbabwe
Published
Live coverage of Monday's Africa Cup of Nations Group B game between Senegal and Zimbabwe (13:00 GMT).Full Article
Published
Live coverage of Monday's Africa Cup of Nations Group B game between Senegal and Zimbabwe (13:00 GMT).Full Article
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Senegal's opening Africa Cup of Nations game after testing..
[The Herald] THE Warriors embark on a fresh battle on the continent this Monday when they face Senegal in their first match at the..