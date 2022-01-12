Afcon 2021: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast
Published
Live coverage of Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations Group E game between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast (19:00 GMT).Full Article
Published
Live coverage of Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations Group E game between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast (19:00 GMT).Full Article
Factfile for Algeria, who play Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations in..
Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast are in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon..