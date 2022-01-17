Mali: Ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Dies
Published
[DW] Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the country until he was ousted in a 2020 coup, has died at the age of 76.Full Article
Published
[DW] Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the country until he was ousted in a 2020 coup, has died at the age of 76.Full Article
Mr. Keita was elected in 2013 with a mandate to stem the country’s many crises. But during his tenure, they escalated.
Former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who took office in an election held after a destabilising coup only to be ousted in..
Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was forced from power in 2020 after protests over security, economy and elections.