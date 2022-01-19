Afcon 2021: Egypt v Sudan
Published
Live coverage of Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations Group D game between Egypt and Sudan (19:00 GMT).Full Article
Published
Live coverage of Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations Group D game between Egypt and Sudan (19:00 GMT).Full Article
[Premium Times] The players seek another positive result after the bright start recorded against Egypt
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan all being at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon brings back memories of the competition's first..