Africa: New Patent-Free Covid-19 Vaccine Could be a Pandemic Game-Changer Globally
Published
[The Conversation Africa] The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose.Full Article
Published
[The Conversation Africa] The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose.Full Article
Medical Freedom Movement Makes History; Freedom Convoy Exploding in Canada; Catastrophic New Covid Vaccine Data; Del’s Message to..
There are several of us out there that are starting to believe that the NWO are in serious need of a narrative change as they have..