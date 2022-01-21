Africa: It's Time to Take Decisive action on Antimicrobial Resistance

[allAfrica] The age of antimicrobial discovery has been overshadowed by the emerging threat of resistance, For too long clinicians like myself have witnessed the impact of antimicrobial resistance -- more commonly referred to as AMR. As a result of this growing health threat, a wide range of infections -- such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, bloodstream infections and gonorrhoea -- have become harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat as more and more antibiotics fail to cure patients.