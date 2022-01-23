Equatorial Guinea/Gabon: Cameroon Hosts Influx of Football Fans From Neighboring Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

[VOA] Yaoundé -- Cameroon says that within four days, at least 1,500 football supporters have entered the country from neighboring Equatorial Guinea and Gabon to support their teams that have advanced to Round 16 in the Africa Football Cup of Nations, or AFCON. Gabon battles Burkina Faso Sunday, while Equatorial Guinea plays against Mali Wednesday. Tournament organizers require all fans to have COVID-19 tests before entering stadiums.]