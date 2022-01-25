Burkina Faso: Military Claims to Have Taken Power, Suspends Constitution
Burkina Faso's military announced on state TV that it had taken control of the country after detaining President Roch Kabore.
Burkina Faso's military announced on state TV that it had taken control of the country after detaining President Roch Kabore.