Afcon 2021: Mali v Equatorial Guinea
Live coverage of Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations last 16 game between Mali and Equatorial Guinea (19:00 GMT).Full Article
Keeper Jesus Owono is the hero as Equatorial Guinea stun Mali with a 6-5 win on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Limbe.
[VOA] Yaoundé -- Cameroon says that within four days, at least 1,500 football supporters have entered the country from neighboring..