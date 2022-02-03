Ghana: Why Covid Lockdown Triggered a Toxic Mix of Mass Defiance and Police Violence

[The Conversation Africa] Ghana confirmed its first 2 cases of COVID-19 infections on March 12, 2020 which increased to 152 with 5 deaths by March 30. Sensing that the virus may spread and overload the healthcare systems, the President imposed a three-week lockdown in the communities considered as infection hotspots. These included Accra, the capital and Kumasi, the second biggest city and their environs.