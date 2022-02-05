Afcon 2021: Mane’s Senegal vs Salah's Egypt – who will come out on top in final?
Published
Sadio Mane's Senegal meet Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final as the two Liverpool stars go head-to-head.Full Article
Published
Sadio Mane's Senegal meet Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final as the two Liverpool stars go head-to-head.Full Article
[Premium Times] The Lions and the Pharaohs have enjoyed contrasting fortunes as far as their participation in AFCON tournaments is..
Liverpool team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are getting ready to face off against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations..