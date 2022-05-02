Nigeria: Eid Mubarak

[Leadership] After 29 or 30 days of fasting, an act of worship prescribed for Muslims, what follows is the Eid ul Fitr celebration. Fasting in the month of Ramadan is not only a means of purification and an opportunity for all irrespective of social status, to feel what it is like to be deprived, but it is also meant to help get rid of ill habits. Essentially, the holy month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity to have their sins forgiven by Almighty Allah.