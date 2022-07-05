Wimbledon: Tatjana Maria to face Ons Jabeur in semi-finals
Published
Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam semi-final - to the delight of her eldest daughter Charlotte - and she will face Ons Jabeur.Full Article
Published
Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam semi-final - to the delight of her eldest daughter Charlotte - and she will face Ons Jabeur.Full Article
Prior to this fortnight, Maria, 34, had never passed the third round in any of her 45 grand slams
Tatjana Maria's incredible run at Wimbledon continues as the world number 103 beats compatriot Jule Niemeier to reach her first..