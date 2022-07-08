Africa: There's No Cure for Sickle Cell Disease, but Spotting It Early Can Improve Treatment

[The Conversation Africa] Most of the global cases of sickle cell disease are diagnosed in African countries. The Economist Intelligence Unit - the research and analysis division of the Economist media group - estimated that in 2020 the total annual cost of treatment and impact on the economy of sickle cell disease across sub-Saharan Africa was US$9.1 billion. This was expected to rise to US$10.2 billion by 2030. The Conversation Africa's Ina Skosana spoke to Yvonne Dei-Adomakoh, director of the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics